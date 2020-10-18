General News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

NPP’s Odododiodio Youth Organiser is dead

The late NPP Youth Organizer for Odododiodio Constituency, William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe

The New Patriotic Party‘s Youth Organizer for Odododiodio Constituency, William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe, has died.



The ruling party has once again lost a key member in the run towards the general elections, bringing the number of deaths to 3 all in the space of 2 weeks.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb.com, the NPP Parliament Candidate for Odododiodioo, Nii Lante Bannerman, confirming the death noted that he received news with great sorrow.



“The grief, pain and sorrow of his loss has been felt collectively within the rank and file of our dear Odododiodioo. His legacy which has always been affirmed by his commitment to party will be missed dearly,” part of the statement read.



William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe popularly known as ‘Ras Gege’ served as the party’s Youth Organizer until his death.





Read full statement below:



It is with great sorrow that I received the news of our Youth Organizer, William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe’s passing.



The grief, pain and sorrow of his loss has been felt collectively within the rank and file of our dear Odododiodioo.



His legacy which has always been affirmed by his commitment to party will be missed dearly.



On behalf of the Constituency, I convey our sympathies to his family and loved ones and also pray they find comfort in the Lord.



While we find solace in knowing that our brother is resting in the bossom of His Maker with no pain, struggle or worries, we are equally burdened and inspired by the work we have ahead of us to uphold his legacy.



To God we belong and to God we shall return.



Rest well Ras Gege, my brother and friend.





From Nii Lante Bannerman, NPP PC for Odododiodioo.

