NPP's Obiri Boahen disappointed over election results

Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen says he is unimpressed with the outcome of the just ended December 7 polls.



According to him, the rate at which the party lost in the parliamentary elections is alarming and cause for concern for them. And this has prevented them from properly celebrating their election win.



The politician made this known in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s, Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



“Personally I am not impressed with the outcome of the elections. If we had 169 seats in parliament and they reduced to 168 and now we have 137 seats, then, there is a problem. If our parliamentary seats have reduced, will you say we have done well? We championed 4 More for Nana and we have got that but now, we cannot laugh and have fun because we have lost some seats”.



On his accord, the party losing some seats has given them sleepless nights. “When you lose some seats you can’t even sleep and have dreams. If Wenchi of all places has been lost, then it is a problem. Though we won some of the seats, it has been more painful losing some”, he said.



Noting that some of the newly created regions were not fair with the ruling government, he motioned, “we created more regions and drew policies to help them and they voted against us. How can you feel comfortable in such a situation”, he asked.



Obiri Boahen added that many factors led the party to lose most of it’s parliamentary seats at the just ended elections. “We have set up a committee to go into it and find out the cause which we seek to address”, he stated.



Over eventy-eight (78) MPs of the NPP will not return to the eighth (8) parliament. Some of these MPs lost at the parliamentary elections last Monday, others lost at their primaries with others voluntarily retiring.

