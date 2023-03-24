NPP's Nana Obiri Boahen talks Black Stars

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen has observed that English Premier League leaders, Arsenal sending their Physiotherapist with Thomas Partey is weird.



“I heard something yesterday and I think it’s a bit weird. Arsenal accompanied him (Partey) with their physiotherapist to Ghana. So I asked myself is Arsenal going to bear the cost or Ghana?“ Lawyer Obiri Boahen quizzed on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Thomas Teye Partey arriving in Ghana at the Black Stars camp for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola came with Arsenal physiotherapist Simon Murphy.



It is believed that the move by Arsenal is a precautionary measure to prevent the midfielder from injury as he has battled with several injuries since joining the club.



Reacting to this, Nana Obiri Boahen, stated that, the move by the English team means, they do not trust the local physiotherapists assigned to the Ghana Black Stars team.



“If indeed he has followed him here, isn’t it weird? Does that not imply that they don’t trust our physiotherapist or that our physiotherapists are not living up to their expectations?” he wondered.



The Black Stars are set to play against Angola in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today Thursday, March 23, with the reverse fixture scheduled for Luanda on March 27.



Ghana currently tops Group E with seven points from three games, following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in June last year.



The team on March 23 beat Angola in Kumasi thanks to an Antoine Semenyo late goal.