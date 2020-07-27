Politics of Monday, 27 July 2020

NPP's Nana Kay 'exposes' bribe taking Custom Officers

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah otherwise known as Nana Kay has expressed worry about some custom officers who are allegedly involved in taking bribes in the Togo-Aflao boarder entry point.



According to him, his outfit is currently conducting thorough investigations into the matter, hence full investigations concerning the documentary will be out very soon.



He said, "If people thought it was only the politicians who were corrupt, the evidence is now clear for all to see that other office holders in state institutions are equally as corrupt as some politicians,’’ Nana Kay said



‘Several people using the Togo-Aflao entry point pay ghc1,500 for a cargo truck and allow the person to go after taking the money they go ahead to deposit ghc3000 at every Custom check point, look at the huge sums of money the country is losing due to the massive corruption by custom officials which is causing massive loss of revenue to the state’.



'Look at how the government is struggling to generate revenue and you will have corrupt custom officials duping the nation, and am telling you today that I have evidence to support every statement I make here.’



The NPP Communicator expressed worry at the canker at the boarders which is the Togo-Aflao entry point, and urged the law enforcement agencies not to relax the punishment meted out to corrupt Customs officials.

