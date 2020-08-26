Politics of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

NPP’s Koforidua ‘theatre’ claims false - Development chief

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afrilife Mulitmedia Consult, Nkosoohene Nana Arkoh-Frempong is calling on the government to come clear and give Ghanaians an explanation to the new theatre they have built as read in the NPP manifesto by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He alleged that the said theatre has been in existence for sometime and therefore cannot be captured as one being built by the NPP government.



“In fact, the said facility is Center for National Culture (CNC) which was initially built by the government of the late Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah before he was overthrown in 1966. It is axiom that, some regions had their Culture Centers completed. The Culture Center in Koforidua now so called Theatre, however stalled,” he stated.



I stand to be Corrected on this Koforidua “theatre” claims by the Akufo-Addo led government!



I am scandalized about this whole thing of the Toursim Minister and Akuffo Addo government claiming a theatre has been built in Koforidua as Promised in a Manifesto. In fact, the said facility is Center for National Culture (CNC) which was initially built by the government of the late Osagyefo Dr.Kwame Nkrumah before he was overthrown in 1966 .It is axiom that, some regions had their Culture Centers completed. The Culture Center in Koforidua now so called theatre, however stalled.



The National Liberation Council government also started the construction of an art gallery detachment to the facility which was also not completed.



Succesive governments particularly President Kuffuor administration contributed to ensure the Project reached about 60% completion stage and roofed.



The Culture Center has been hosting many programs including Church activities though was not completed. However, recently the facility has witnessed a major facelift under the current administration which i will say is 98% completed. It only needs furnishing. This commitment by the current govt is commendable but i am shocked that it has been tagged as newly built theatre Facility as promised in a manifesto launching in Cape Coast.



Unless the NPP government have build another theatre in Koforidua that I have not seen yet. So I am asking the government to come clear and give us an explanation to the new theatre they have build as read in the NPP manifesto by the Vice President Dr. Bawumia?



