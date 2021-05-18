NPP’s Kate Gyamfua to seek justice over burnt excavators

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Kate Gyamfua, the National Women’s Organiser of the governing NPP has vowed to seek legal redress over the burning of her excavators and other mining equipment by members of ‘Operation Halt’.



Her spokesperson, Ernest Yaw Kumi told Adom FM that, the action by the officials deployed to clamp down on galamsey activities is in breach of laws governing the mining sector and also in contravention of directives issued by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.



“Madam Kate Gyamfua will use all legal means to defend her right and her company as a citizen,” said Yaw Kumi.



He said they are willing to engage government and responsible sector ministers to ensure the right thing is done.



Members of ‘Operation Halt’, a military task force on Sunday, May 16, 2021, raided some mining sites in Larbikrom, Dompem and Pamen, all in the Atiwa District of the Eastern Region.



As part of the raid, they destroyed over 20 excavators while other mining equipment was set on fire as part of efforts to crack down on illegal mining in the Eastern Region.



Kumi insisted Kate Gyamfua’s Xtra Gold Mining Limited has not been involved in illegal mining activities.



He noted, the military task force destroyed 9 excavators and 1 washing plant that belonged to Xtra Gold Mining Limited adding that Xtra Gold Mining is a large-scale mining operator and has the necessary documentation to prove it.



Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, has alleged that a number of top government and NPP officials are involved in galamsey.



“I pity President Akufo Addo because, for this fight, if the president doesn’t clean his house, we will not win. If you see the number of top NPP officials involved in galamsey whom I tried to fight and lost, you’d be shocked,” Kennedy Agyapong said on Net 2 TV recently.



The vociferous MP also supported the burning of excavators seized, indicating that “they [military task force] have to burn the excavators or some will go and sell them in Cote D’Ivoire, if not then give them back to their owners”, Agyapong said.



He continued, “I know a lot of MCEs who are involved. President Akufo-Addo, you have to clean your house first; if not we will never win the fight.



“The NDC are also involved. I have said this and if anyone challenges me, I will mention names because they are sabotaging the president.”



