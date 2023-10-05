NPP's Jamaludeen Abdullah calls for sobriety test for Sosu over use of vulgar language during demo

Politics of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Jamaludeen A. Abdullah, a member of the New Patriotic Party and Government communication team has suggested that a sobriety test should be a part of the apology process to confirm that the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier-Sosu wasn't under the influence of any substance when he made the vulgar remarks.



The OccupyBoG demonstration, organized by the National Democratic Party, and its affiliate, the Minority in Parliament, took place in Accra on Tuesday with protesters gathering to voice their concerns regarding the GH₵60bn loss by the Bank of Ghana. During the event, Francis Xavier Sosu faced controversy for his remarks aimed at the leadership of the country.



In response to the circulating video of his comments, Xavier-Sosu issued a public apology and took responsibility for his actions. "I take full responsibility for those words and I apologize for that.”



Mr. Jamaludeen A. Abdullah representing NPP on the GTV Breakfast show, however, expressed his doubts about the sincerity of the apology, saying, “I believe he (Xavier-Sosu) should've submitted a sobriety test to show or prove to Ghanaians that he wasn’t under the influence of anything when he made those distasteful statements.”



Mr. Jamaludeen also criticized the National Democratic Party (NDC) for its choice of words, particularly the reference to the head of security at the Bank of Ghana as a "watchman," which he considered disrespectful to the esteemed head of security of such a crucial security institution.



This call for a sobriety test by Mr. Jamaludeen adds a new dimension to the ongoing controversy surrounding Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu's remarks during the OccupyBoG demonstration.



