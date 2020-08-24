Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

‘NPP’s Delivery Tracker portal is a scam’ – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the recently introduced ‘Delivery Tracker’ portal as a scam.



This follows the launch of the website by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) last week to enable Ghanaians track infrastructural projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on Monday August 24, Sammy Gyamfi said independent checks conducted by his party show some projects listed on the portal were either 'non-existent or stolen'.



“As we [NDC] indicated from the outset that there are thousands of stolen projects that were undertaken by the erstwhile Mahama administration and other private entities such as NGO’s which have been appropriated and presented by the Akufo-Addo government through their so-called Delivery Tracker,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



He continued; “We wish to urge the media to conduct your own independent district by district fact checks of the projects listed by government’s Delivery Tracker and Dr Bawumia during his Town Hall Meeting to ascertain the truth for yourselves. We have no doubt that your independent checks will confirm that the so-called Delivery Tracker is a scam that cannot be relied upon by the media or general public for credible information”



The website portal; www.deliverytracker.gov.gh is aimed at helping Ghanaians track promises fulfilled by the governing NPP administration since it came into office.



According to Vice President Dr. Bawumia, the portal will also enhance transparency, accountability in governance as well as enable government to ensure that uncompleted projects are prioritised.

