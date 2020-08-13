Politics of Thursday, 13 August 2020

NPP's Awutu Senya West constituency chairman suspended indefinitely for 'indiscipline'

The Central Regional NPP Executive Committee has suspended its Awutu Senya West Constituency Chairman, Mr Charles Amoansah, indefinitely for what they described as exibiting gross indiscipline towards patrons and the council of elders



They have accused Mr Amoansah of inciting citizens to vote against the incumbent Member of Parliament Nenyi George Andah come 2020 Elections.



Chairman of the Awutu Senya West NPP Council of Elders, Mr Baffuor Odiatuo Ofori Achempong who filed the petition also alledged that Charles Amoansah has created divisions in the party which serves as a treat to the NPP in the forthcoming elections.



"We deem it necccessary to bring to your notice acts of indisccipline being perpetuated by the constituency chairman, Mr Charles Amoansah. it is our firm belief that if these acts of indiscipline are not resolved, the party stands the chance to lose the 2020 elections," The New Patriotic Party executives maintained in a press conference.



Baffuor Odiatuo added, all efforts to invite Mr Amoansah to appear before had so far prove futile.



He however cautioned Constituency Party executives, Regional executives and some members of Parliament to desist from all acts of indiscipline as they will be made to face severe consequences for it.



