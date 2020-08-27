General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NPP's 2020 manifesto policy on small scale mining sector scant - Miners Association

Small scale miners say they are not satisfied with the NPP 2020 manifesto

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners has lamented over what it says is the scant attention the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) has given by way of policy for the small scale mining sector in its 2020 manifesto.



According to the Association, it believes the party did not trivialize the sector that contributes 48 percent of all gold mined in the country, and a sector it has since 2017 implemented reforms to sanitize.



A statement issued by the Association said: “after carefully reviewing the NPP’s manifesto wishes to indicate that we are extremely shocked that the party would capture the sector in a hurry in its proposed manifesto.



“We are therefore calling on the Party to come out with a document outlining and detailing its intentions for the sector, having since 2017 reformed the sector from its informal nature to a more formalized sector.”



The Association further requested of the party, a policy on the sector to know the party’s next steps towards the fight against illegal mining, which war it waged in its first term in office.



“The Association wishes to observe that while it regrets the seeming oversight, we believe it is not too late to revisit the issue and to advertise your intentions for the sector.” the statement added.





