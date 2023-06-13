NPP revises timetable for primaries

Politics of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the revision of its timetable for the presidential and upcoming orphan constituency primaries.



This was disclosed in a statement issued by the party on Monday, June 12, 2023, signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.



According to the revised timetable of the party, “vetting of prospective presidential aspirant(s) will take place from Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6, 2023.



Submission of the Vetting Committee’s Report to the National Council through the GS will take place on Monday, July 10, 2023.



Steering Committee Meeting (Publication of Vetting Report), Tuesday, July 11, 2023.



Submission of Petitions if any, to the National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) Wednesday, July 12 to Friday, July 14, 2023.



The National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) sitting will be from July 17 to 18, 2023.



National Council and NEC Meeting, has been scheduled for Thursday, July 20, 2023, with the publication of a list of qualified presidential aspirants on Friday, July 21, 2023.