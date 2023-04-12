NPP repeating mistakes made in 2020 election - Former Nhyiaeso MP laments over party order

Politics of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NPP Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kennedy Kwasi Kankam has cautioned the new executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against repeating the mistakes it made prior to the 2020 election.



The NPP in a statement signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the party, “barred the National, Regional, Constituency party executives and MMDCEs from contesting in constituencies where the Party has sitting Members of Parliament”.



Kennedy Kankam who is now the MCE for Asokore Mampong speaking in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme said such directives won't help the party.



"This is the cheapest way of maintaining peace in the party," he fired.



"Directives from the party should not discriminate against any group of people otherwise it won't help anyone. It was such rules and regulations that made us lose a lot of seats in Parliament, and instead of revising it, you go and bring the same rules to be used in 2024 . . . " he stated.



According to him, "If we want peace for the sitting MPs, then the ban should be expanded to include CEOs, Deputy Ministers, Managing Directors . . . and others occupying very influential positions who can disturb the MPs in their constituencies".



