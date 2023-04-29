NPP redeems GHC100K pledge to Kejetia market fire victims

Politics of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has presented a cash amount of GH¢100,000 to the traders who were affected by the Kejetia Market fire outbreak in Kumasi.



The presentation is in fulfilment of a promise made to the traders when a delegation led by the party’s General Secretary, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, visited the affected traders on March 20, 2023.



The money was delivered to the traders today (Friday) by the Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser of the party, Nana Ama Ampomah, together with some party executives.



Presenting the money, Nana Ama Ampomah said the government through MASLOC and NBSSI is working to aid the affected traders to return to business.



She also appealed to the authorities responsible for renovating the affected part of the market to be up and doing to enable the traders to get their shops back.



Receiving the money was the Managing Director of the Market, Mr Edmund Kofi Duffuor Addae. He thanked the leaders of the party for fulfilling their promise.



For his part, the President of the Federation of Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh appealed to the government to aid the traders with loans to enable them to return to business.