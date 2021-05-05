NPP receives report from Osafo-Maafo-led committee on 2020 elections

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

A committee set up by the New Patriotic Party to investigate the party’s performance in the 2020 general elections has presented its final report to the executives of the party.



The Osafo-Maafo-led committee, according to CitiNews presented its findings to the party on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.



Yaw Osafo-Maafo, according to the report gave the executives a comprehensive breakdown of the processes the committee exhausted in arriving at the report.



Osafo-Maafo is said to have explained to the executives that all relevant stakeholders in the 275 constituencies were engaged by the nine-member committee.



Receiving the report on behalf of the party, General Secretary John Boadu expressed gratitude to the members of the Review Committee.



He assured them that the party will initiate steps to implement some of the recommendations made by the committee in their report.



John Boadu said that a meeting will be convened next week to deliberate on the way forward for the party.



The Committee, which was inaugurated on December 14, 2020, by the NPP General Secretary, comprised Yaw Osafo-Maafo (Chairman), Mrs. Ama Frimpomaa Dwomoh (Secretary), Papa Owusu Ankomah (Member), Madam Elizabeth Ohene (Member).



Other members included Mr. Fred Oware (Member), Mr. Awal Mohammed (Member), Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (Member), Mrs. Salamatu Forgor (Member), and Kwame Osei Prempeh (Member).



