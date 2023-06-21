NPP race: Kwabena Agyapong submits presidential nomination forms

Politics of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Kwabena Agyapong, the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has taken a significant step in his political journey by submitting his nomination forms for the party's presidential candidacy at their headquarters in Asylum Down.



During his address to the media, Mr. Agyapong emphasised his dedication to tackling Ghana's challenges with fresh perspectives and innovative solutions.



Mr. Agyapong passionately spoke about his vision for Ghana, emphasising the importance of inclusivity, economic growth, and sustainable development.



He firmly stated that his mission is to cultivate a nation of public-spirited citizens led by politicians committed to serving the public's interests.



He declared, "Our country deserves a new dawn, a new direction, and a new face that can connect with the Ghanaian people, restore their confidence in the constitution, and be their representative."



With Mr. Agyapong's submission, the total number of hopefuls vying for the party's flagbearer position has reached 10. Among them are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Trade Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Energy Boakye Agyarko, Dr. Konadu Apraku, and former Minister of Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



The NPP has scheduled the election of a flagbearer for November 4, 2023, ahead of the 2024 general elections. However, due to the presence of more than five candidates in the primaries, the party has decided to convene a Special Congress on August 26.