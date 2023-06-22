NPP race: Kennedy Agyapong files nomination accompanied by Nyantakyi, huge crowd

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has filed his nomination to contest the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer slot.



Accompanied by former Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, Mr. Agyapong filed his nomination today, Wednesday, 21 June 2023.



Despite the heavy downpour, scores of supporters followed the Assin Central MP to the party's headquarters in Accra.



Other notable politicians also accompanied the flagbearer aspirant.



Mr. Agyapong is the 7th aspirant to file his nomination for the flagbearer slot of the party.



