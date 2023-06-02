NPP race: Joe Ghartey picks forms, pledges to fight poverty, unite Ghana

Politics of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: Melvin Tarlue

Presidential candidate aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey, has picked forms to contest the NPP's upcoming presidential primaries, with several Constituency executives and chairpersons joining his camp in his presidential bid.



According to Joe Ghartey, he is seeking to become President in a bid to tackle poverty and unite the NPP and Ghanaians from all walks of life.



For him, it is time for Ghanaians to "fight poverty" rather than fight against one another.



Joe Ghartey, an astute politician and former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, had his forms picked by NPP Constituency executives and Chairmen on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the NPP headquarters in Accra, and his campaign can best be described as one that strongly seeks to provide a new direction for the NPP.



Leading the NPP executives from all the 16 regions of Ghana to pick the form was the New Juaben North Constituency Chairman, Ernest Oti Akenteng.



The Essikado-Ketan Constituency longest-serving Member of Parliament who introduced the 'Justice For All' program during former President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration, wants the NPP to be a party, and Ghana as a country to enjoy equal opportunity.



Addressing NPP executives at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Joe Ghartey stated that he is not seeking to become president because of personal gains but rather for the development of the country.































