NPP race: I'll come 2nd to Bawumia; beat Alan, and the others - Kwadwo Poku

Politics of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

One of the aspirants seeking to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the 2024 general elections as a flag bearer appears to have already conceded defeat to Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to announce his decision to contest.



According to Mr. Kwadwo Poku, having what it takes to become flag bearer and President of the Republic, Dr. Bawumia is a hindrance to his political ambition



"A lot of noise is being made about Ken. But so far, Alan and Bawumia seem to be the leading candidates. I'm a realistic person and as we speak, I can't say am the leading candidate over Bawumia. I am not!…



“If we talk about household recognition in terms of impact on the ground, Alan and Bawumia they'll get more votes than me.” Mr. Kwadwo Poku Nsiah conceded on Kumasi-based Fox FM



“We did a survey online and Dr. Bawumia was first, Alan second and I came third. If you look at the two candidates, I must work to catch them. I must see their weakness and strength and work on those to beat them.”, the NPP flagbearership hopeful told host, Sir John.



We all know and are aware of NPP's aim and objective to break the eight in the upcoming 2024 elections.



But the question running through the minds of Ghanaians and has left many confused is who leads the party to break the eight in the upcoming election in 2024.



Others are saying it is Alan Kyerematen, others too are saying it is Dr. Bawumia. So, the very question running through the minds of Ghanaians and has made netizens confused is 'Alan or Bawumia?'.