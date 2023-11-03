NPP race: I am not lobbying to be vice president - Dr Yaw Adutwum

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has dismissed speculations regarding his purported ambitions for the vice-presidential role within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the party gears up for the upcoming presidential race.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV (November 1), Dr. Adutwum explicitly stated that he has not engaged in any activities aimed at positioning himself as a running mate after the congress.



"I am not actively seeking to become the vice president. I am not the individual going around expressing my desire to hold the position. Unless the elections conclude and Dr. Bawumia openly announces that I should be his running mate, I am not actively pursuing the vice presidency," Dr. Adutwum clarified.



Furthermore, he emphasised the principle that within the party, the position of vice president isn't typically acquired through lobbying.



Dr. Adutwum indicated that vying for the role would be unnecessary and perhaps counterproductive within the party's internal processes.



"We don't engage in active lobbying for the vice president position. It's plausible that Dr. Bawumia may have already made his decision. Engaging in any form of lobbying might lead to ridicule," he added.



The New Patriotic Party is preparing to go for the National Delegate Conference where they will select a leader who will take them into the 2024 general elections.



Slated for November 4, the candidates are, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kennedy Agyapong anf Francis Addai-Nimoh



