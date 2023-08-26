NPP race: Alan Kyerematen's agent's face bloodied in raw violence

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The coordinator for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team in the Northeast region suffered untampered violence during the special delegates conference.



Ali Zakaria was brutally attacked and left hospitalized.



The assault occurred after Ali Zakaria questioned voters publicly displaying their ballot papers to other delegates.



He recounted being outnumbered and caught off guard, becoming the target of aggressive individuals.



The attack reportedly came from supporters of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



In a separate incident, another flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, alleged that his agent had been chased out of the voting centre.



A video circulating online captured the Assin Central MP vowing to confront both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia over the issue.



"President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country. I swear to God.



"Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God.



"You will hear what will happen here," he hinted.



"I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time," Mr Agyapong swore.