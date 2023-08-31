NPP primaries: We will at all costs prevent a repeat of August 26 on Nov. 4 -Alan campaign

Politics of Thursday, 31 August 2023

A member of the campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has stated that their camp will go all out to protect their candidate’s ballot and agents in the main flagbearer congress slated for November 4, 2023.



According to Richard Nyamah, Alan Kyerematen’s team will do everything needed to ensure that incidents of alleged assault and intimidation against their agents does not repeat itself as witnessed in the preliminary vote of August 26, 2023.



“The question you asked, how will we go on into the future elections? We now know that the system is established against us and we will prefer on the 4th of November to know that we will have to provide our own security.



"We will have to be alert and then make sure that all the things that happened during this period where people were allowed to have their mobile phones in, where people were allowed to display how they voted and yet the EC and police will not nullify those votes, we will make sure that we prevent it from happening whichever way necessary,” he stated on Metro TV’s News Night.



While accusing the leadership of the party of being selective in their administration of justice, Mr Nyamah further said the leadership seem to be disinterested in the incidents suffered by the Alan camp.



Saturday’s election by the NPP was aimed to pruning the number candidates in the party’s flagbearer race from 10 to five.



My Kyerematen who was deemed a leading contender came third with 94 out of over 900 votes.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who placed first obtained 629 of the total votes representing over 68% of valid votes cast.



GA/SARA



