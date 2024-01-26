You are here: HomeNews2024 01 26Article 1913233

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP primaries: Video of Farouk Mahama-branded 32-inch TVs sends social media into frenzy

Social media platforms went into a frenzy after a video of several 32-inch smart TVs branded with the image of the current Member of Parliament of Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, emerged on some platforms.

GhanaWeb is unable to confirm where and when the video was taken, however, it is being circulated barely 72 hours before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

It has rebirthed the conversation around vote-buying and increased monetization of ballots.

The video has attracted several comments and reactions including on X, where some users are questioning the rationale and priority of the TV sets over development in Yendi.

“Isn’t it foolishness seeing your own people suffer for years just because they’ve no portable water supply and yet spending millions to purchase televisions for votes?” Muhammad Yaasin wrote.

Meanwhile, some users have also tagged the Office of Special Prosecutor on the video with the expectation of getting the office to investigate the MP for alleged vote-buying.

The New Patriotic Party will be electing parliamentary candidates in constituencies with sitting MPs on Saturday, January 27, 2023.

Farouk Aliu Mahama who was first elected to parliament in 2020 is facing stiff competition from the Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria.

