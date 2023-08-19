NPP primaries: Ten file to contest in four orphan constituencies in Ashanti Region

Politics of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: GNA

Ten people have filed their nominations to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in four orphan constituencies in the Ashanti region.



The constituencies are New Edubiase, Asawase, Ejura/Sekyedumase and Sekyere Afram Plains.



The New Edubiase constituency has one candidate in the person of George Boahen Oduro, who lost the seat to the NDC in the 2020 elections.



Asawase has Manaf Ibrahim, Hajia Zainab Sallow and Yusif Osman.



Gifty Ndoma, Kinsley Nana Owusu and Mohammed Amin Yakubu, are contesting the Ejura-Sekyedumase primaries, while Hamidu Sellemana, George Akom and Joseph Owusu, are vying for the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency.



Taking over these constituencies had been a doubting task for the NPP in the Ashanti region.



Though New Edubiase and Ejura-Sekyeredumnase have been swinging for both NPP and NDC, the Asawase and Sekyere Afram Plains have continued to be in the strong hands of NDC and it is working hard to retain them in the 2024 general elections.



Mr George Oduro, who is contesting alone in the New Edubiase constituency, is optimistic of reclaiming the seat in 2024.



He blamed the loss of the seat on some misunderstanding, which resulted in divisions in the party in the constituency ahead of the 2020 elections.



He told the Ghana News Agency, when he filed his nomination forms at New Edubiase that with his track record as an MP who had brought unprecedented development to the area, he was better placed to reclaim the seat if all party members and supporters would work together in unity in the 2024 campaigns.