NPP primaries: Supporters of Kofi Dzamesi pick nomination form for him

Politics of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Some political friends of the former Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Dzamesi have picked nomination form for him at the party's constituency office in Dzodze, Ketu North constituency of the Volta Region.



The individuals identified themselves as concerned electoral coordinators and polling station executives picked the form on Tuesday, 1 August where they also unveiled "Dzamesi for 2024 Campaign".



After picking the form, spokesperson of the Dzamesi for 2024 Campaign, Charles Agbezuke said they have thoroughly engaged stakeholders in the party including community based groups, market women and community leaders who have all rooted for Kofi Dzamesi, hence the need to make him the parliamentary candidate for the area in the 2024 election.



The supporters issued a press statement after picking the form and signed by Charles Agbezuke.



The statement noted that the former Minister is the best person to represent the NPP in Ketu North Constituency because he has changed the voting pattern in the constituency since he came to the scene in 2004.



"Since 2004 when Hon. Kofi Dzamesi contested the parliamentary election for

the second time, his votes have seen a significant increase. He polled 27% inthe 2004 general elections, 31% in 2008, 38% in 2016 and a whopping 45.7% during the 2020 elections", a part of the statement read.



They said this is a progress for the NPP in the constituency and a damage to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The supporters further said they need a candidate who can win the seat for NPP and Kofi Dzamesi is the right person.



"A strong parliamentary candidate has the potential to increase the presidential votes and for the Ketu North Constituency, Hon. Kofi Dzamesi has demonstrated on four occasions that he can help the party achieve its aim by not only increasing the presidential votes but to win the seat in 2024", the statement read.



Charles Agbezuke, however called on the rank and file of the party to support Kofi Dzamesi in unity in order to maximise votes for the NPP and make the aspirant a Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North.



The statement also called on the national leadership of the party not to only focus on the flagbearer but also focus on parliamentary candidates.



"To break the 8, the N.P.P must put its best foot forward not by only electing a

flag bearer that resonate with the masses and possess the magical solution to

Ghana’s problems, the party must also field strong parliamentary candidates

across the country to increase the presidential votes", he read.



Kofi Dzamesi has contested the Ketu North constituency on the ticket of the NPP four times, and 2024 will be the 5th time he will be contesting. . According to election history in the constituency, he has increased both parliamentary and presidential results for NPP since 2004.



He is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bui Power Authority. Kofi Dzamesi is a commercial farmer too.