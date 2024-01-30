NPP primaries: Reach out to defeated candidates - EPA Boss

Politics of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has urged the parliamentary aspirants who emerged victors in the party's just-ended elections to reach out to those who lost.



Mr. Kokofu applauded the party for a successful and violence-free primary over the weekend.



The New Patriotic Party held their parliamentary elections on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.



Some of the Members of Parliament retained their seats and others unfortunately ended their journey to the Legislative House.



Over 20 sitting Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party will no longer join the next Parliament; they add up to the 19 MPs of the party who decided not to contest their seat again.



In some of the constituencies such as Bantama, the incumber MP, Francis Asenso-Boakye who doubles as Work and Housing Minister retained his seat but lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya, lost her seat to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mike Oquaye Jnr.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", the EPA Boss implored the candidates to unite behind a single mission which is to seek the success of the New Patriotic Party.



"They should let their victory become the New Patriotic Party's victory. They should reach out to their fellows who lost. The same goes for those who lost; they should admit their defeat and unite with the winners. We should all unite and work for the party", he said.