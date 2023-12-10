NPP primaries: 'Mortuary man' to contest Mpraeso seat

Politics of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Yaw Twerefour, CEO of Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency, has announced his candidacy for the Mpraeso seat in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



He comes against the Deputy Ranking Member of the Public Accounts Committee and incumbent Member of Parliament, Davis Ansah Opoku, known as OPK, who previously unseated the current Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong.



The MP has participated in parliamentary work as a first-timer, excelling in his role on the Public Accounts Committee and being visible in the constituency by engaging in various developmental projects since winning the 2020 elections.



The campaign for the January 27 NPP primaries has already started in the constituency, and many pundits expect the incumbent MP to win with a landslide victory.



Meanwhile, the governing NPP has held its parliamentary primaries in some 111 orphan constituencies across Ghana on Saturday, December 2, 2023.



MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.