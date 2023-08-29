NPP primaries: I will quit politics if Bawumia loses - Obiri Boahen

Politics of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has stated that should Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia fail to secure the NPP's flagbearership slot come November 4, 2023; he will quit politics.



"The Bawumia agenda and the Bawumia issue are non-negotiable. It will never happen that Bawumia will not win. No, it won't happen anywhere.



"I will stop politics if he doesn’t win because I don’t just talk… so whatever I say, don’t challenge but just accept," he said.



Speaking in an interview with Kwabena Mensah Abrompah on Radio Univers on August 28, 2023, he predicted that the Vice President would win in no less than 200 of the 275 constituencies, thereby solidifying his position as the frontrunner within the NPP.



"When it comes to Ghana politics, I cannot be taken out, especially when it comes to history, because since I was born, I know the history of this country when it comes to politics. So, whatever I say, you must believe it," he asserted.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the leading contender of the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Conference.



Per the results, Dr Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. The results are based on figures collated by 17 out 17 voting centres across the country.



Behind him is Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections were Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes while Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



This round of voting reduced the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy from 10 to five.



The final round, slated for November this year, will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.



AM/SARA



