NPP primaries: I'll secure Bekwai ticket with over 60% of votes - COP Alex Mensah

Politics of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Bekwai Constituency has gained momentum following the successful vetting of four candidates.



The four include Retired Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, Ralph Poku-Adusei, Kingsley Opoku Agyemang and Henry Opoku-Ware.



All of them have expressed confidence in succeeding exiting Member of Parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu as the next Member of Parliament.



The former police chief, however, has put percentages to his expected victory come January 27, 2024.



“I am going to bring unity to the party because we have to break the 8, and it is only unity that will help us break the 8, and that is what I am going to do.



"I am going to do everything that I have to do to bring improvement to the community. With the percent that I am going to get, it should be more than 60 percent,” he added.



Mensah gained popularity in the latter part of his police career when it emerged that he was involved in a plot with an NPP heavyweight in seeking to oust current Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.



He subsequently appeared before a parliamentary probe and made further explosive

revelations including confirming his political leanings. He is the third former police commissioner seeking to run on the ticket of the NPP.



