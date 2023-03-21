NPP primaries: ‘Bawumia is high above everybody else’ – Joe Wise

Politics of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joseph Osei Owusu, Member of Parliament for Bekwai has stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is in a lead when it comes to persons seeking to succeed president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The first deputy speaker of Parliament also stressed that there was nothing wrong with some MPs declaring support for the candidature of the Vice President.



“In the competition to lead the NPP, Alhaji Bawumia is high above everybody else. Those who supported the other candidates have followed him to come and greet the Otumfuo, so why should the rest of us, those who support Bawumia not follow him?



“There is no controversy. In competition, it is a choice and everybody is able to choose freely. So, this is a free choice and we are here on our own accord,” he told Accra-based TV3 on the sidelines of the just ended Akwasidae festival that took place at the Manhyia Palace.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former Adentan MP, who is in the camp of former trade minister Alan Kyerematen, recently alleged that NPP MPs were being coerced to join the veep’s entourage to the Akwasidae.



A claim that was roundly dismissed by Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, who is a known mobilizer for the Vice President in Parliament.



Dr. Bawumia, joined Asanteman to celebrate the 2023 Akwasidae festival over the weekend with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, sitting in state at the Manhyia Palace.



He was accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia, both of whom were clad in splendid Kente cloth.



Among his entourage were about 80 NPP MPs, out of which about 30 hailed from the Ashanti Region, Daily GUIDE newspaper reports.



Eastern Region came second with 11 MPs followed by Northern Region before Greater Accra who both had nine MPs.



The Members of Parliament were led by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, First Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, Second Majority Chief Whip, Lydia Alhassan, Deputy Minister for Finance, John Kumah, Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum among others.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:







SARA