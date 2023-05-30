NPP primaries: Bawumia is above all the aspirants – Kwadaso MP

Politics of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso constituency, has publicly voiced his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most deserving candidate for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearership position.



According to him, Bawumia has delivered his role as vice president of Ghana with exceptional skill and effectiveness, making him a strong contender for the party's highest leadership position.



Speaking in an interview with Pure FM on May 29, 2023, Professor Nyarko referred to Article 60, Clause 6 of the Ghanaian Constitution, which states that the vice president shall assume office for the unexpired term of the president in the event of their death, resignation, or removal from office.



He emphasized that the primary responsibility of the vice president is to support the president. Therefore, to assess Bawumia's suitability for the flagbearership, one must evaluate his performance in fulfilling this role.



He went on to say that Bawumia has unquestionably proven himself as a capable leader, highlighting his accomplishments and impact.



He further used the initials of Bawumia's name to describe him as one of the best candidates in the race.



According to Prof. Nyarko's acronym, Bawumia represents the qualities of being the "Best achiever or accomplisher with unique unmatched... masterclass ideas above all the aspirants."



"The Constitution of Ghana, Article 60, when you read Sub-clause 6... it says whenever the president dies, resigns, or is removed from office, the vice president shall assume office for the unexpired term of the office of the president with effect from the date of the death, resignation, or the removal of the president... all those who will contest have the capacity to lead, but why do we have to choose the vice-president? We choose him to come and support the president. So, you have to ask yourself, the work that he came to do, was he able to do it? Did he make any impact?



"If the answer is no, then it means he doesn't qualify to be considered, but this is somebody who has become vice president, and all of us attest to the fact that the man has acquitted himself so well, he has worked in terms of supporting the president's agenda... take a pen and write Bawumia vertically, so B stands for best, A, achiever or accomplisher, W, with, U, Unique/unmatched, M masterclass, I ideas, A, Above all the aspirants," he said.



Meanwhile, five flagbearer hopefuls have picked up their nomination forms to contest the race. They include former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Francis Addai-Nimoh, former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie, former minister of Food and Agriculture.



