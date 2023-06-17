NPP primaries: Bawumia deserves to lead this party - Offinso North MP to NPP delegates

Politics of Saturday, 17 June 2023

NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North, Collins Augustine Ntim has appealed to the delegates of his party to vote massively for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to emerge victor in their upcoming presidential elections.



The election aimed at choosing a flagbearer to lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections is being contested by eleven aspirants as at now which include the Vice President, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong among others.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Friday morning, Hon. Augustine Ntim touted Dr. Bawumia as the best man to lead the party into victory, come 2024.



He reminded the delegates of the immense support and contributions of Dr. Bawumia to the Akufo-Addo administration and the numerous digital policies that have been introduced by him and called on them to make the right choice.



Dr. Bawumia, he stated, "is the person that I strongly believe deserves the crown and is backed by God . . . he is the one that Ghanaians will accept and due to his humility and the knowledge he has, it won't be difficult for us to market him to Ghanaians".



