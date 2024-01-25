NPP primaries: Asokore Mampong MCE cleared to contest at Nhyiaeso

Politics of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: Nana Peprah

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the NPP as well as the leadership of the party have cleared the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong, Kennedy Kankam to contest in the party’s parliamentary primaries at Nhyiaeso.



Responding to a question during a past press conference in Kumasi to outline the protocols to be adhered to by aspirants and delegates who are to cast their votes in the January 27 parliamentary primaries, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong said "the court case that sought to restrain the party and the aspirant Kennedy Kankam has been discontinued and documents of same have been served on the party".



The General Secretary added that barring any suit or complaint that could warrant a discontinuance, nothing would stop the party from going ahead with the election at Nhyiaeso.



"The NPP party is ready to conduct the parliamentary elections in over 108 voting centers in the country and we are expecting all constituencies in Ashanti to take part in the elections even though we have some complaints before us but they are not even up to ten and hopefully by Wednesday our way would be clear for Saturday's polls", the General stated.



On the inspection of voting centers and venues, the General Secretary said since the elections will be localized, the constituency election management bodies must ensure parties agree to the choice of venues.



He noted that the polls must be held at open places where no one could hide to exhibit violent behaviours.



The chief scribe also cautioned against the open display of ballots or the usage of mobile phones for the snapping of pictures of how one voted.



"No mobile phone would be allowed into the voting booth and no one must take a photo of his ballot or display same because the undertaking of such would result in an arrest and detention by the Police who have been tasked to disallow that", the General Secretary firmly stated.



The General Secretary advised against the camping of delegates at places before the voting day. He asked that delegates come freely from their homes to cast their votes and leave the voting centre in peace.



Justin Kodua discouraged the idea of congregating at the voting centre and wearing t-shirts of any of the contesting candidates to the voting center.



"I am hopeful that we would have free, peaceful, and transparent elections on Saturday whose outcome would be readily accepted by all contesting aspirants so that the party can initiate moves that can galvanise its support base to prosecute an oiled campaign ahead of the upcoming general elections", he posited.



