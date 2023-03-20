NPP primaries: Annoh-Dompreh predicts 70% victory for Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 20 March 2023

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will win 70% of votes whenever the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds its presidential primaries.



This is according to Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for the Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



He said despite the competition and analysis that is being made into the respective candidature of contenders in the highly-anticipated race, Bawumia is in line for a big win.



Speaking in Kumasi over the weekend on the sidelines of Akwasidae festival, Annoh-Dompreh said: “this is the first time we are seeing a Muslim who is a leader and is rallying support from even the Christian community.



"The man is building mosques, churches, reaching out to the Clergy and he is dining, talking and thinking together with the Clergy. For me, I have not seen anything like that.



"Such a religious tolerance is something unique on the continent and for me, we must value what we have and celebrate it,” he told journalists.



On the chances of Bawumia, he explained: “I tell you he will not win not less than 70%, I have been in this game for a while I have been a student leader, polling station executive, regional executive.



"...I am Chief Whip, I can feel it. I can feel the entire spirit of the party is behind this man and anybody who will go against this man is like sweeping a moving current, he is going to win there is nothing you can do about it, is going to be a massive win the minimum will be a 70%.”



Bawumia till date has yet to officially declare his intention to contest the yet-to-be scheduled party primary.



Other major contenders in the party are: Alan Kyerematen, former Trade and Industry Minister and Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament.



Others include Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey (former Railways Minister), Boakye Agyarko (former Energy Minister) and Kwabena Agyapong (former General Secretary of the NPP).



