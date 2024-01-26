NPP primaries: Akufo-Addo appointees who would be giving 'powerful' MPs a run for their money

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be holding its parliamentary primaries to select its candidates for the 2024 general election in its constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs), on Saturday, January 27, 2024.



The race is becoming interesting as some incumbent NPP MPs have accused the party’s leadership of failing to protect them from being challenged despite their contribution to the party and their experience in the Parliament of Ghana.



Some of the MPs have even accused their challengers of not being members of their constituency while others have accused their contenders of vote buying.



Most of these challengers who have been accused of wrongdoings appear to be appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who are attempting to unseat some 'powerful' MPs.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor has even arrested one of the contenders for allegedly paying huge sums of money to the party's delegates.



These appointees are alleged to have the full support of the party's executive and have all the money to give the incumbent MPs they are challenging a run for their money.



Here are some of the appointees who would be giving some powerful NPP MPs hell in the primaries:



David Asante



David Asante would be challenging the incumbent Joseph Frempong to be the NPP candidate for the Nkawkaw Constituency in the Eastern Region for the 2024 elections.



Asante is the Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Publishing Company.



This would be the second time he is trying to represent the NPP in the constituency, having failed in his attempt for the 2020 general elections.



Palgrave Boakye-Danquah



The incumbent NPP MP for Abuakwa North, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, would be fighting to be retained as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election against Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, an appointee of President Akufo-Addo, and three other people.



Palgrave Boakye-Danquah is the government spokesperson on governance and security. This would be the first time he is contesting in the party’s parliamentary primaries.



Sheela Oppong Sakyi



Sheela Oppong Sakyi is one of two government appointees hoping to unseat the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



She is a legal practitioner and strategist at the Office of the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



TWI NEWS



Mike Oquaye Jnr:



Mike Oquaye Jnr is the other Akufo-Addo appointee challenging Sarah Adwoa Safo.



He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.



Oquaye Jnr, who is hoping to emulate his father, Prof Mike Oquaye, as Dome Kwabenya MP, was beaten by Adwoa Safo in the 2020 NPP primaries.



Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria:



Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria is another appointee of Akufo-Addo who is hoping to replace the current MP for the Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama.



Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria is the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC).



She lost the primaries to Aliu Mahama in 2020.



Kofi Ofosu Nkansah:



The Chairman of the Parliamentary, Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament, Kwame Anyimdu-Antwi, is also in a tough race to remain in the house.



Kwame Anyimdu-Antwi, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, will be challenged by Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, an appointee of the president for the party’s parliamentary candidature for the constituency in the 2024 elections.



Kofi Ofosu Nkansah is the Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).



Kofi Hayford Siaw:



The Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, would be challenged for the NPP parliamentary candidature for his constituency by Kofi Hayford Siaw, an appointee of Akufo-Addo.



Hayford Siaw is the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority.



Roni Kwesi Nicol



The incumbent MP for Ablekuma West and Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, faces stiff competition from his sole contender, Roni Kwesi Nicol, an appointee of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Roni Nicol is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the State Housing Company.



Roni Nicol challenged Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in primaries held in 2016 but lost.



Bice Osei Kuffour



Bice Osei Kuffour, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, who is popularly known as Obour, is another appointee of Akufo-Addo who is running for the parliamentary candidature of the NPP.



Obour would be contesting in the primaries for Asante Akim South Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



He would be hoping to replace incumbent MP Kwaku Asante Boateng.



Sammy Binfo Darkwa:



Sammy Binfo Darkwa is one of the people seeking to unseat the MP for Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kobina Tahir Hammond.



Sammy Binfo Darkwa is a former President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and the current Chief Accountant at the Ghana Publishing Company Limited.



BAI/NOQ



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



