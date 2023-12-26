NPP primaries: Agogo stands still for Kwadwo Baah Agyemang as former MP files his nomination forms.

Politics of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Scores of residents in the Asante Akyem North Constituency including polling station executives stormed the streets of Agogo, the capital of the community to accompany Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centers Limited (GDCL) to file his nomination papers for the upcoming NPP Parliamentary primary in the area.



Clad in T-shirs branded with the portrait of the former MP and GDCL CEO, the residents sang and danced from their various places in the constituency to coverge at the main Agogo town.



As choreographed, the swelling numbers marched from the main Agogo town to the constituency party office.



Chanting jama songs intermittently, the crowd went gay when they saw the aspirant and CEO joining them to submit the nomination forms.



Presentation:



Presenting the nomination papers accompanied by Assembly Members and Coordinators as well some opinion leaders, Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang said he was in the race to win and restore the constituency into its glorious before 2016.



He said the constituency needed a better leader at this time if it was to see the kind of development it wants to see.



Rather than becoming autocratic and tyrannical like the incumbent, Hon Baah Agyemang said he would offer servant leadership where everyone could easily have room to share their concerns and opinions to make governance attractive.



“I am happy with the reception you’ve accorded me today unlike the previous one which looked hostile and i am sure that this is a sign of my victory which would be attested to by the current MP after the polls as i saw in a dream a fortnight ago because God is with us”, Hon Baah Agyemang stated passionately.



Reception:



Receiving the nomination forms, Chairman of the Elections Committee, Mr Owusu Akomeah commended the aspirant for fulfilling the requirements governing the upcoming election.



He also praised the GDCL CEO for conducting himself very well in the lead up to the filing process.



Mr Akomeah however asked all aspirants to display goodwill towards themselves and campaign on their strengths.



“The vetting processes would commence from the 3rd of January to 5th of same month and i hope and pray that we will have peaceful processes until the election is over on 27th January”, the Election committee chairman posited.