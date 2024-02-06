NPP primaries: Adwoa Safo should have saved herself the embarrassment – Analyst

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Sustainable development analyst and lecturer Michael Ebo Amoah has opined that if lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo had done her homework well, she would have saved the embarrassment she suffered during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries.



He stated that the defeat she suffered was obvious, and the MP should have gathered the intelligence so she would have saved money and humiliation.



Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he explained the long absence of the MP, who was the Minister of Children and Social Protection.



He asserted that it was the responsibility of a politician to know when to bow out to save her embarrassment and financial loss.



He said the period that the MP was away affected the party in parliament since it struggled to have some crucial bills passed.



He added that what infuriated the delegates was the way the MP handled the situation.



He said some delegates have become sophisticated to the point that they will take your money and other items and yet vote against you.



The lecturer asserted that “as a politician and an MP, you have to read the grounds to know if you are still popular or if you are no longer the favourite of the people.



As an MP who has been in parliament for three to four terms, why waste your resources by contesting again? But, as usual, they think they can still use their usual antics. Some of these sitting MPs have some antics they always deploy when going into an election.



These antics favour some people and do not favour others. If most of these NPP MPs had done their homework well, they would have known that they were not. longer the favourites of the people. For instance, Adwoa Safo shouldn’t have contested Maybe she had some resources she wanted to let go of. Because obviously, she became unpopular. Even without any research, it was obvious she was no longer popular.



In the last election, you won against Oquaye Junior by six votes, so you should have known that you were not popular. The recent primaries proved that because you were defeated by a landslide.