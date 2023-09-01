NPP primaries: Addai-Nimoh declared 5th candidate after Agyarko's withdrawal

Politics of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has affirmed the final candidate for the November 4 presidential primaries aimed at electing a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



The August 26 Super Delegates Conference originally supposed to prune the pool of 10 aspirants to five ended with six aspirants after a tie of nine votes was recorded between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



In a scheduled run-off slated for September 2, the party's pool of restricted voters forced Agyarko to announce his withdrawal from the race citing what he said was going to amount to an illegality.



The Presidential Elections Committee in a response to Agyarko's withdrawal, thus, declared Addai-Nimoh as the final aspirant along with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Afriyie Osei Akoto.



The PEC letter dated August 31, 2023 and signed by chairman Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye said Agyarko's concerns had been noted and passed on to the party for appropriate response but that with his withdrawal, there will be no run-off as planned.



Read the full PEC reply to Agyarko below:







