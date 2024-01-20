NPP primaries: 17 disqualified; two step down

Politics of Saturday, 20 January 2024

Source: GNA

Some 17 parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been disqualified from contesting the Party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.



This means that a total of 356 aspirants have now been given the green light to contest the January 27 primaries that would be held in constituencies where the NPP has incumbent members of parliament.



The NPP currently has 137 seats in Parliament.



The decision to disqualify some aspirants was affirmed at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday to finalise modalities for the election.



At the meeting, the NEC considered the reports of the Party’s National Parliamentary Vetting Committees and the National Parliamentary Appeals Committee, a statement issued and signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary, NPP, said.



Two aspirants – Alhassan Mahama and Nana Aduse Poku Ahwene in the Ayawaso Central and Ahafo Ano South West constituencies respectively – stepped down, a finalised list accompanying the statement indicates.



Meanwhile, the fate of Kennedy Kwesi Kankam in the Nhyiaeso constituency is yet to be determined pending a court case.



The disqualified aspirants are Kwabena Addo Amankwah (Manhyia South), Arko Robert (Upper Denkyira West); Joseph Afankwah (Agona West); Frank Aidoo (Akuapem South); Emmanuel Adjei Lartey (Okere); Dennis Obeng Agyei (Akim Oda), and Ruth Yaa Ansaa Safori (New Juaben South).



The rest are Samuel Owusu Amankwah (Ayawaso West Wuogon); Richard Hagan (Okaikwei South); Sylvia Opoku-Manu (Ablekuma West); Edward Lincoln Addo (Trobu); Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu (Bimbilla), and Alex Avoka Amolbugri ( Binduri).



A total of 32 aspirants will not be contested in their respective constituencies.



They include Lydia Seyram Alhassan, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon and First Deputy Majority Chief Whip; Patrick Yaw Boamah, MP for Okaikoi Central; Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources; and Dr Bright Yelviedong Baligi, MP for Lambussie.



Others are Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior and MP for Nandom; Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South and Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie, MP for Upper Denkyira East.



In an earlier interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections, NPP, urged the successful aspirants and party members to respect the rules outlined by the party to ensure a smooth electoral process.



“We should all respect the rules of the game and work towards the Party’s victory in 2024,” he added.