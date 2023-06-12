NPP presidential race: UK women throw massive support behind Dr. Bawumia

Diasporia News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians in the UK couldn't hide their excitement when they met Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. He was welcomed by a very energetic fan base in the UK who call themselves, Diaspora 4 DMB, UK for DMB, UK Youth 4 DMB, and Bawumia Must Win.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia couldn't also hide his excitement but shared with the audience many positive transformational changes the government has made since assuming office.



He gave an overview of what the government met and what has been done so far, bringing clarity to the matter.



The audience present received the message with joy as these are life changing policies they experience in their daily lives in the diaspora.



The vice president echoed his surprise at anyone who may struggle to have a message with all these great achievements.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was optimistic that with the right attitude and mindset, we can achieve any target we set our minds on.



Full text is attached to this release for your read:



H.E Dr Mahamudu Bawumia did not miss the opportunity to meet supporters from various groups (UK FOR DMB, Diaspora 4 DMB, UK Youth for Bawumia, Bawumia Must Win, and many well wishers) who had voluntarily already started working for him.



The group did not end their show of love there but presented a gift to cement the support and love to the Vice president H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The event was climaxed with an evening reception, which further sent the event venue on a very positive celebration mood. Other special guests present were H.E Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Hon. John Kumah, Hon. Shirley Bartels, Hon. Awuah Ababio and many others.



"This was by all account a successful event with many people across the diaspora in attendance, with the UK leading. The two day event ended with lots of smiles and hope on the faces of attendees that indeed we have a message, energised to go all out and work to ensure the success of H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential elections, starting with the NPP primary."



Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:











Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:







