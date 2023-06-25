NPP presidential race: Assin Dansame chief endorses Ken Agyapong

General News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Chief of Assin Dansame, Nana Dr Okofo Twum Berema II has endorsed the MP for Assin Central, Hon Kennedy Agyapong to lead the NPP in the 2024 general elections.



Nana Dr Okofo Twum Berema II made the statement when the Assin Central MP and his team visited Dansame to present the NPP parliamentary candidate for Assin North constituency to him and his people.



Nana Dr Okofo Twum Berema II said the people of Assin will support their own who is also from Assin to be a flagbearer of the NPP.



He added that when he returned from Australia to become chief, all of the area’s initiatives had been completed by the Honorable Kennedy Agyapong, highlighting the need to support him.



Additionally, the Chief urged the populace to support Kennedy Agyapong.



In response, the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong thanked the Chiefs for recognising his works in the area.



He added that the NPP has the best interests of the people of Assin in mind, and that they will bring more development to the region if they are elected.



Therefore, he urged the delegates in the region to vote for him to break the eight.