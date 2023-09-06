NPP presidential primary is necessary - Moshake

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former executive of the Tema East branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has sharply objected to a call by the Managing Director of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), that the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary scheduled for November be abandoned.



In a write-up responding to the call on the party to let Vice President Bawumia go unopposed, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, said Titus Glover is instigating lawlessness.



“The NPP is currently ruling this country, it is, therefore, disappointing to hear some of its leading members instigating lawless unconstitutionality for the sake of convenience,” Moshake wrote, adding, “I think that the presidential primary is utterly necessary because it is demanded by due process.”



Moshake also chided Titus Glover for saying that Vice President, Dr. Bawumia’s victory is a foregone conclusion, saying that Vice President Bawumia could also lose.



“This is the game of politics and in this game, anything can happen; yes, it is true that it looks like the die is cast but things can also turn around for Alan Kyerematen.”



Mr. Titus Glover recently made news with a call on the ruling party to abandon plans to hold the presidential primary and instead opt for confirmation of Vice President Bawumia as the NPP’s Flagbearer for 2024.



He had made the call on the back of the point that the majority of delegates want Vice President Bawumia to become flagbearer and that this has been confirmed by the Tema East Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Nene Ofoe Teye Chu Agbadiagba lV.



This being the mood in the party, the former deputy Minister of Transport said it would amount to nothing but a waste of money and other resources to hold the primary as Dr. Bawumia would win by an even greater margin at the end of the day.



However according to Moshake, this reasoning by Titus Glover is flawed and also disrespectful.



“Of all the people in the race for the 2024 presidential ticket, it is Dr. Bawumia who is not a foundational member of the NPP. To ask that he be rubberstamped by the party amounts to you disrespecting all those who are his seniors in the NPP,” Moshake added.



He quizzed, “Can Titus Glover tell us if he has ever seen any University where the SRC president is a fresher or a secondary school where the school prefect is a greenhorn? To ask for Bawumia to be confirmed as flagbearer is like making a fresher senior prefect when the seniors are there,” Moshake wrote.



Meanwhile, he pointed out that Dr. Bawumia’s massive win in the super delegates conference does not necessarily mean he will win the presidential primary because the super delegates conference involved mostly party bigwigs and not the rank and file.



“Alan Kyerematen still has a chance because, in the presidential primary, it is not only the delegates who voted in the super delegates conference that will vote but all of the party’s delegates.”



Moshake did not hide the fact that as a member of the NDC, he wishes that Dr. Bawumia loses since he would be a tougher opponent to beat by the NDC.



He reiterated the call on his party to fast and pray against Bawumia winning the NPP’s presidential primary “so victory will be more certain.”