NPP presidential primaries: More than 600 delegates to vote in Takoradi

Politics of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: GNA

More than 600 delegates will vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary in Takoradi on Saturday, November 4, to elect the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election.



The delegates comprise constituency executive committee members, electoral area coordinators, and some polling station executives, among others, who will participate in the primary at the Takoradi Central Police Canteen.



Emmanuel Kwabla Torkornoo, the NPP Takoradi Constituency Secretary, said: “We are very poised to take part in the exercise to elect a flagbearer who would help the NPP to retain power in 2024, and the feedback from majority of the delegates is that they are ready and in a positive mood.”



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, he said all logistical and security arrangements for the primary were being handled by the presidential elections committee, and every delegate would have the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidate.



“The election would be held on a free and fair grounds for all aspirants, and at the end of the day, whoever comes out on top will have the support of everyone,” Torkornoo noted.