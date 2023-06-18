NPP presidential primaries: Bawumia hits the ground running with campaign in Ayawaso, La Dadekotpon

General News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

After successfully filing his nomination to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has hit the ground running with his campaign.



According to a campaign itinerary shared by Dr. Bawumia's campaign team, the Vice President, after submitting his nomination on Friday, June 16, 2023, began his campaign by visiting two constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.



The Bawumia campaign train hit the Ayawaso East and La Dadekotopon Constituencies, where the Vice President interacted with delegates of the party to explain his vision and court their support ahead of the party's primaries.



Dubbed "Bawumia Connects with Delegates," the campaign is expected to travel across the country in the coming days to canvas votes for Dr. Bawumia, who has served as Vice President alongside President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the past 6 years.



The NPP opened nominations for the election of a flagbearer on May 26, 2023, ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The nomination process was closed on June 24, 2023, with approximately 10 prospective candidates picking up and submitting their nominations.



In the coming days, the candidates are expected to go through vetting, after which a special electoral college will be held on August 26, 2023, to narrow down the number to five.



The process will culminate in a national congress on November 4, 2023, during which the party will officially elect its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.



Addressing party faithful at the NPP's national headquarters on Friday, Dr. Bawumia shared his aim of developing Ghana by leveraging digitalization if elected President of Ghana.



Dr Bawumia's campaign was expected to continue on Saturday in Ada, Sege, Ningo Prampram and Kpone Katamanso Constituencies.



