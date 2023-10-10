NPP polls: Police meet election committee, reps of flagbearer hopefuls

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Police on Monday, 9th October 2023, met the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Election Committee and representatives of flagbearer hopefuls to discuss and strategize security arrangements for the party’s upcoming Flagbearer Elections scheduled for 4th November 2023.



In a brief statement the Police Service indicated that discussions during the meeting centred on the safety of the flagbearer hopefuls, supporters, and the general public as well as the security of the entire electoral process.



The Police pledged their commitment to providing adequate security, resources, and intelligence to ensure law and order during the entire period.