NPP polls: No aspirant will win Nov. 4 election with vote buying – KNUST Lecturer

Politics of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Political Science Lecturer from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Professor Edward Breyan has said none of the five NPP flagbearer hopefuls can influence delegates with money and win the November 4, 2023 election of the party.



This comes on the back of alleged vote buying during the just-ended special delegates congress by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in selecting the five from the ten candidates.



Commenting on the development on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the Political Science lecturer indicated that though there will be sharing of money during the November 4 election the situation might be the same as the special delegates congress.



“Buying and selling of votes will depend on the individual. You will recall that when there was a by-election at Assin North money was spent but the outcome did not go the way money was spent. I am saying for the current number of people that voted on Saturday taking their number into consideration and position into consideration. It is more likely for the influence of the sudden trend to be felt on them."



“Yes money will be spent in November and I do expect that we are going to see more spending in November but I don’t think the spending will do the magic like it did last Saturday,” Professor Breyan stated.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took first place at the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Congress held to choose five candidates for the party’s presidential primary on November 4, 2023.



Kennedy Agyapong, a member of parliament for Assin Central, came in second with 14.15% of the total votes cast after the results from 16 of the country’s 17 polling places were tallied. The Vice President received 67.10% of the total votes cast.



With 10.85% of the total votes cast, former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third, and former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto placed fourth.



