NPP polls: NADMO staff campaign against Regional Director in Fanteakwa North

Politics of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Some staff at the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Eastern Region are discreetly campaigning against their own Regional Director, Kwame Appiah Kodua, who is vying for the Fanteakwa North parliamentary primaries under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Sources reveal that Mr. Kodua, a former Eastern Regional Organizer of the NPP, faces strong opposition due to perceived poor leadership skills and strained relationships with both staff and party members within the organization.



Reports suggest that delegates, who are NADMO staff in the constituency, are determined to cast their votes against Kodua.



Rev. Opoku Acheampong, the NADMO District Director in Fanteakwa North, is openly supporting another aspirant, Barbara Makara Maccugen.



In an attempt to counter the narrative that NADMO staff in the region are collectively against Kodua’s political ambition, there is a coerced mobilization of staff of the organization to be transported to the venue of the primary on Saturday to show solidarity.



The Fanteakwa North constituency’s current Member of Parliament, Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah, seeking a fourth term, is facing competition not only from Kwame Appiah Kodua but also from Rev Dr. David Twum Antwi, Gabriel Kese-Yeboah, and Barbara Makara.



The current MP, Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah polled 11,375 votes representing 47.79% votes in the 2020 parliamentary election while the NDC candidate Apaw-Wiredu Haruna who contested for the first time polled a surprise vote of 10,996 representing 46.20.



Political analysts are speculating that the internal divisions and the choice between Amankwa Asiamah and Appiah Kodua as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate may jeopardize the party’s chances of retaining the seat in the 2024 polls, potentially favoring the NDC candidate Apaw-Wiredu Haruna.



