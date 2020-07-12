General News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

NPP polling station organiser allegedly attacked at registration centre in Effutu

play videoDavid Nortey was attacked at a polling station in Effutu

Some suspected thugs identified to be members of the opposition NDC have reportedly attacked an NPP polling station organiser, David Nortey, at the Dwoma registration centre at Effutu Municipal District, Central Region.



David Nortey, also known as Kwame Bulley, who is the NPP polling station Organiser for Price AME Zion Church centre said he was helping to arrange chairs for the registration exercise, Sunday, July 12, 2020, when the alleged NDC ‘machomen’ stormed the centre.



While narrating the incident, David Nortey, the victim also mentioned names of some of his assailants.



He said, "They came to scatter everything and told us they won't allow us to hold the exercise. They gave me the beating of my life. Those I really saw are Kwesi Ghatuso, Kow Atortor, Kwabena Samsung."



Leading members of the ruling party in the enclave, in a statement, have called on the Ghana Police Service to launch immediate investigations into the incident and apprehend the culprits.



The statement read; "We demand from the Ghana Police adequate protection for the people of Effutu who desire to exercise their constitutional rights as Ghanaians in an atmosphere of peace and Civility"



Another Attack On An NPP Polling Station Organiser;



The police in Effutu must step up its operations in arresting these criminals whose inspiration is to cause mayhem and disrupt the ongoing registration exercise in Effutu.



We demand from the Ghana Police adequate protection for the people of Effutu who desire to exercise their constitutional rights as Ghanaians in an atmosphere of peace and Civility.









