Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

NPP poised for victory on December 7 – Evans Nimako

NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, says the NPP is poised for victory come Monday, December 7 2020.



As part of efforts to curtail movement and covid-19 protocols, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced Monday, December 7, 2020 as a public holiday.



The holiday, which is originally on Friday, December 4, 2020, has now been shifted to Monday, December 7, 2020, to allow the general public cast their vote.



In a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, Akufo-Addo by the Executive Instrument declared Monday, December 7, 2020, as a public holiday.



After the announcement, critics of the NPP government accused them of declaring December 7th a national holiday for their selfish gains.



Reacting to the news on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Director of elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, said the NPP is poised for victory come December 7th and that they will not pay heed to the rant of the oppositions.



He added that the all political parties present at the EC’s IPEC meeting agreed to government’s decision to declare December 7th a holiday.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.