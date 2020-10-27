Politics of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

NPP pledges to win Adeiso seat for the 1st time since 1992

New Patriotic Party says it claim the seat

The New Patriotic Party has pledged to snatch the Upper West Akim Constituency from the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the first time in the party’s history.



Happy 98.9 FM’s Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kwasi Baah Yirenkyi speaking to Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show said, “Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on a working tour in the Eastern Region appealed to residents of Adeiso to vote for the NPP in the upcoming December 7 polls”.



Kwasi Baah motioned that Dr. Bawumia in appealing to the people of Adeiso over the weekend asked them to look at the work the ruling government has done in the cocoa sector over the last few years.



“The Vice President told the people of Adeiso to give the seat to the NPP as they will improve their efforts in the cocoa sector. He also asked them to consider the free SHS and sufficient chalk provided to basic schools” before voting for a parliamentary candidate come December 7.



The Eastern Regional Correspondent added that “I have also seen a lot of NPP bigwigs campaigning heavily in the Upper West Akim Constituency to get the party to win the seat for the first time”.



The NPP has in the fourth (4th) republic won the most parliamentary seats in the Eastern Region and this has led to the region being considered as an NPP stronghold.



However, the party has consistently suffered defeat in some of these areas including the Upper West Akim Constituency but has over the years been increasing its votes at a steady rate.



List of MP’s for Upper West Akim Constituency from 1992:



Samuel Salas Mensa -NDC – 1992 to 2004.



Joseph Sam Amankwanor – NDC – 2005 – 2016



Derek Darko Ohene Assifo – NDC – sitting MP.

