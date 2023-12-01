NPP parliamentary primaries will be free and fair – Stephen Ayesu Ntim

Politics of Friday, 1 December 2023

After a successful conduct of the presidential primaries by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the chairmanship of Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the party is now poised for a successful conduct of their parliamentary primaries this Saturday for some orphan constituencies.



Speaking to the media at the party headquarters, Chairman Ntim emphasized the need for a successful conduct of the parliamentary primaries, which is crucial to the party’s quest to retain power in the 2024 general elections.



“I am pleased with how we conducted ourselves in the presidential primaries. The party is united and getting ready for election 2024. Our attention now is on a series of parliamentary primaries we will be conducting. We need to be united in order to maintain the seats we have and also add on. To this effect, this process is crucial for our forward march to victory as a party and we will make sure the right things are done.



"I would like to assure all the members of the party that we will also have successful Parliamentary primaries on Saturday, 2nd December. Based on the structures and guidelines we have put in place, we are certain of free and fair elections. I am appealing to all delegates and candidates to discharge of their duties honorably while respecting and abiding by the procedures and processes that we have put in place to ensure free and primaries ”.



The party has scheduled the conduct of its Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference for Saturday, 2nd December, 2023, to elect the parliamentary Candidates in Constituencies where the Party has no parliamentary representation at the moment.